First visuals of newly-built Ram temple released

Ayodhya: The first visuals of the newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya were released on Saturday, two days ahead of the much-awaited 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 which will be attended by around 7,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities from different walks of life.
The interior of the Ram temple looks beautiful with its huge and artistically crafted pillars. Different coloured lights have been used to decorate the temple which makes it stand out.
The entire temple complex is decked up with decorative flowers and lights, adding to the grandeur.
Interior of the Ram temple.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The visuals show people, mostly those engaged in giving the final touches to the preparations ahead of the consecration ceremony and the office bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the temple, on the premises.
The Ram temple complex houses four other temples. They are of the Sun god, Bhagwati Mata, Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva. There are also Hanuman Temple and Annapurna Mata temples within the complex.
The first pictures of Ram Lalla placed inside the temple's sanctum santorum were released on Friday. The temple will be open for darshan on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony. The temple trust had earlier informed of the same.
The pictures, which were released by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) showed Ram Lalla's 51-inch tall idol made from black stone with 'tilak' on the forehead, carrying a golden coloured bow and arrow.
The newly-built idol of Ram Lalla was on Thursday installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and a series of rituals.