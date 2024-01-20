First visuals of newly-built Ram temple released

Ayodhya: The first visuals of the newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya were released on Saturday, two days ahead of the much-awaited 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 which will be attended by around 7,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities from different walks of life.

The interior of the Ram temple looks beautiful with its huge and artistically crafted pillars. Different coloured lights have been used to decorate the temple which makes it stand out.

The entire temple complex is decked up with decorative flowers and lights, adding to the grandeur.