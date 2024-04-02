JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Former SP MLA booked; brother held in land grabbing case in Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Gangster Act.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 09:32 IST

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Arif Anwar Hashmi has been booked while his brother was arrested for allegedly grabbing government land, police said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Arvind Singh said that a 730 sq m land located next to the Sadullanagar police station was grabbed by Hashmi, the former MLA from Utraula seat, and his brother Maroof on June 27, 2013, using forged documents.

A complaint was received regarding the matter and the allegation was found to be true in the probe.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that the district administration took action against Hashmi, Maroof and others.

While Maroof has been arrested, the ex-MLA is at large, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused people under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Gangster Act, SP Kumar said.

The land is under the possession of the district administration now.

(Published 02 April 2024, 09:32 IST)
