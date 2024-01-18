Former SP minister in UP files nomination for legislative council bypoll as BJP candidate

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Thursday filed his nomination papers for a bypoll to a seat in the state's legislative council as a BJP candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Chauhan as its candidate for the bypoll, months after he lost an Assembly by-election.

Chauhan, a party-hopper, was elected as an MLA from Ghosi as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls but quit to join the BJP last year.

However, he failed to win the seat as a BJP candidate as his SP rival prevailed. Chauhan was in the BJP before joining the SP and was made a minister in the first Yogi government between 2017 and 2022.