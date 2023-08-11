Four convicted for gang rape, murder of Dalit sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

On Friday, the POCSO court of Additional District Judge Rahul Singh Friday held Junaid and Sunil alias Chhotu guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376D (A) (gangrape of a woman under 16 years of age), 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (trespassing house), section 34 (criminal act by several persons with a common intention), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the SPP said.