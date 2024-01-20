From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees get free hot meals

A group of Nihang Sikhs, led by Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to run a two-month 'Langar sewa' in the Char Dham Mutt for the pilgrims arriving here to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly-constructed temple.

"I am the eighth generation of Baba Fakir Singh and want to highlight the sacrifices of Nihangs among Ram devotees," said Harjit Singh, a member of the Nihang Sikh group.