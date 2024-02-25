Ghaziabad road rage: Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet for 3 km

Cops said the cars of one Ramesh Singh and one Tarang Jain were involved in an accident. Ramesh Singh got out and stood in front of Jain's vehicle in a bid to stop him from fleeing. Jain, however, hit Ramesh Singh who clung onto the bonnet to save himself, police said.