Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC reserves judgement

Naqvi also questioned the authority of the District Magistrate (DM) saying that his duties are 'colliding with each other' and creating a clash of interest.

"The DM being the state authority, can he do these things. If it is permissible, then whether there is a clash of interests? DM as a collector, DM as a receiver and a member of the board of the trust. There is a direct nexus between all the three", he said.

"All his three duties are colliding with each other. And if they are colliding with each other, whether a person can make a proper decision, my submission is that he cannot. He has to give up one of the posts", he added.

He also said that the DM cannot work impartially 'while acting as a receiver appointed by the court'.

"If he is not impartial, then it will prejudice the cause of either the plaintiff or defendant", he said.