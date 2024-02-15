Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC reserves judgement

The Allahabad High Court reserved its verdict on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
Both the Hindu and Muslim counsel presented their arguments today. While the Muslim side questioned the District Magistrate's authority and the credibility of the plaintiff's suit, the Hindu side defended those arguments and also claimed that Muslims never offered namaz in the mosque's south cellar (tehkhana).
Arguing for the Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple board of trustees, Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan said that Hindus' worship inside the Tehkhana does not affect Muslims as the latter 'never offered namaz there'.
As per LiveLaw, Vaidyanathan also argued that the January 31 order of the Varanasi court is not 'improper'.
"If the Puja continued till 1993, there is no bar that now Puja can't be performed. Varanasi Court's order appointing DM as the receiver and allowing for Puja inside Vyas Tehkahna is not improper", he said.
Senior counsel for the Muslim committee, S F A Naqvi argued that the district judge made a crucial error and that he should have 'applied his mind'.
He presented the will document of Pandit Chandranath Vyas and said that there is no mention of the Tehkhana in it. He further argued that the Vyas family transferred their right to the board of trustees making it improper for them file a suit to worship in the cellar 32 years later.
Naqvi also questioned the authority of the District Magistrate (DM) saying that his duties are 'colliding with each other' and creating a clash of interest.
"The DM being the state authority, can he do these things. If it is permissible, then whether there is a clash of interests? DM as a collector, DM as a receiver and a member of the board of the trust. There is a direct nexus between all the three", he said.
"All his three duties are colliding with each other. And if they are colliding with each other, whether a person can make a proper decision, my submission is that he cannot. He has to give up one of the posts", he added.
He also said that the DM cannot work impartially 'while acting as a receiver appointed by the court'.
"If he is not impartial, then it will prejudice the cause of either the plaintiff or defendant", he said.
Arguing for the plaintiff, Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the January 31 order was 'impartial'.
He also argued that the DM works according to the directions of the court.
"DM is taking action according to the directions of the court. The DM has been directed to make arrangements for Wuzu. And I must point out, during the month of Ramzan, they had gone to SC that proper arrangements were not made. The DM was directed again to make proper arrangements", he said.
Jain said that the Hindu side has been in possession of the Tehkhana till date and 'nobody has refuted this claim'.
Naqvi presented a Times of India copy showing DM performing the duties to facilitate darshan in Tehkhana and said that the side has filed an amendment application regarding the same.