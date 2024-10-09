Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana effect? Congress snubbed by SP in UP bypolls as Akhilesh Yadav declares candidates for 6 seats

Sources said that the SP might leave Ghaziabad and Khair assembly seats for the Congress. These seats were considered to be BJP strongholds.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:37 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 09:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyBypolls

