Hathras stampede: Amid frantic search for loved ones, many recount horror at 'satsang'

Lucknow: As the death toll in the stampede during a religious congregation at Phulrai village in Hathras district crossed 100, eye witnesses recounted the horror stating how the women and children were trampled upon as the devotees scampered to leave the venue after it was over.

One of the eye witnesses said that around one lakh devotees thronged the congregation where a well known ‘kathavachak’ (priest narrator) Sarkar Vishwahari Bhole Baba was to deliver his sermons. ‘

’The venue was too small to accommodate such a large gathering,’’ she said.

She said that devotees from Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had also arrived to attend the congregation.