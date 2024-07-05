Hathras stampede: Main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar surrenders in Delhi, handed over to UP Police

Lucknow: Three days after 121 devotees were killed in a stampede at a 'satsang' (religious congregation) in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, the main accused in the case Dev Prakash Madhukar, who was the 'chief sevadar' of Bhole Baba and carried a cash reward of Rs one lakh, surrendered before the Delhi police late on Friday night.

According to the sources, Madhukar's lawyer A.P. Singh called the UP police late in the evening and informed them that Madhukar was being treated at a hospital in Delhi for heart problems and that he wanted to surrender.

The UP police passed on the information to the Delhi police and Madhukar was arrested after he surrendered before the cops near a hospital in Uttam Nagar area in the national capital.