Hathras stampede: Mayawati demands action against guilty, advises people against following 'babas'

'The poor, Dalits and the oppressed in the country should not worsen their misery and pain by getting misled by the superstitions and hypocrisy of many such babas like Bhole Baba of Hathras to get rid of their poverty and all other problems,' she said in a post in Hindi on X.