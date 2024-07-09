Hathras stampede: Six police, government officials suspended based on SIT report

The SIT recommended action against the concerned officials posted in Sikdanararau, including the SDM, circle officer, SHO Sikandrarau police station, tehsildar, and police outpost in charge of Kachora and Pora.

"The organisers took permission to organise the programme by hiding facts. The conditions applicable for permission were not followed. The organisers did not make adequate and smooth arrangements by inviting an unexpected crowd. Nor were the conditions of permission given by the local administration for the program followed," the SIT report said.

People associated with the organising committee have been found guilty of creating chaos, it said, adding that they engaged volunteers without proper police verification.

"The organising committee misbehaved with the police. An attempt was made to stop the local police from inspecting the event venue," it said.

The Satsangkarta or preacher (bhole baba) was allowed to meet the crowd without any security arrangements, it said.

Given the huge crowd, no barricading or passage arrangements were made and when the accident occurred, the members of the organising committee fled from the spot, it added.

The SIT comprised Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V. It was formed immediately after the stampede. The SIT inspected the incident site on July 2, 3 and 5.

During the investigation, statements of 125 people, including administrative and police officials, the general public and eyewitnesses, were recorded.

Apart from this, copies of news published in connection with the incident, on-site videography, photographs, and video clippings were taken into cognisance.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

Earlier, government agencies, including police, had blamed the organisers for the mismanagement at the event, noting that the size of the crowd exceeded to over 2.50 lakh from the permitted 80,000.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba at Phulrai village.

The godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandrarau police station on July 2.