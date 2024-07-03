Home
Hathras stampede tragedy: UP Police register FIR, names 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar, other organisers

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 03:22 IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 116 people died following a stampede.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

Published 03 July 2024, 03:22 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshstampede

