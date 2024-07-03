Hathras stampede tragedy: UP Police register FIR, names 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar, other organisers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 116 people died following a stampede.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI.