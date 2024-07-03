Hathras tragedy: Day after stampede, large number of cops deployed outside Bhole Baba's ashram

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: A large number of police personnel has been deployed outside the ashram of a religious preacher a day after a stampede at his 'satsang' in Hathras district killed 121 people and injured 31, officials said Wednesday.

However, the officials remained tight-lipped when asked if Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, was inside the ashram. But, some police sources said he indeed was inside.

Police personnel pooled from many police stations have been deployed outside the ashram at Bicchwan here and no one, including the media, is allowed in.