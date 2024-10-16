Home
Hindu side refers to ASI expertise in court to seek excavation at Gyanvapi

Civil Judge Senior Division Jugal Shambhu after hearing the arguments posted the hearing on October 19, informed the Hindu side lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:37 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 14:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGyanvapi MosqueASIVaransai

