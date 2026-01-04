Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

If BJP has its way, it will even remove 'socialism' from Constitution: Samajwadi Party MP

The MP said fascist forces like the BJP are frightened by the growing popularity of the SP and that is why they are talking about banning the installation of the SP founder's statue.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Partysocialism

Follow us on :

Follow Us