In a first, AI to select best marching contingent for Army Day parade

Briefing reporters at his office, Army Day Parade Commander Major General Salil Seth said, "Artificial Intelligence is being used for the first time to identify the best marching contingent. As you know all the marching contingents do drills and do drills correctly."

"There is a correct pattern of doing the drills -- raising your hands to a certain level, raising your legs to a certain level, doing your movement with the weapon within a certain timeframe. We are capturing the individual movement with a camera and then the computer software using the AI will give marks for each and every movement. This will also be supervised by humans. We have done two to three practices," he added.