In this Lucknow temple, demon king Ravana is worshipped on Vijayadashami

In the Char Dham temple at Rani Katra in the old city area, the 'Ravana Darbar' is present where he is worshipped by some people.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:39 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 13:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDussehraVijayadashami

