India presents a different picture than 10 years ago, says Dhankhar; heaps praise on PM Modi, UP CM

Dhankhar further said, "If we compromise with nationalism, it will be a betrayal to the nation. Those who are doing this need to be made to understand. Otherwise, the public will have to spiritually retaliate against them. How can anyone imagine that conditions like those in the neighbouring country can take place in this great India? It cannot be done." "Whenever someone questions the nation, we will not tolerate it. I am sure that this will not happen," the vice-president said.