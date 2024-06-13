'Jaichand' jibe & a press note: Jat vs Thakur narrative rears it head in BJP's factional fight in Western UP

Som hit back saying that Baliyan had himself to blame for his defeat. ''I may have differences with individuals but I will never betray my party....I supported him as he was the party's official nominee,'' Sangeet Som said. ''To become Jainchand is not in my culture,'' he said at a press conference at his residence in Sardhana in Meerut district.

He said that Baliyan had secured votes equal to his rival in Sardhana assembly segment but trailed in Budhana and Charthawal assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency which led to his defeat.

A huge controversy, however, erupted, when a press note, which was seemingly written on the letterhead of Som, was distributed among the reporters accusing Baliyan of amassing huge wealth during his tenure as a minister, indulging in corrupt practices, buying a piece of land in Australia and also providing protection to the accused in the murder of a former legislator from Haryana.