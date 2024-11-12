Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Jobs will come when BJP goes,' says Akhilesh as protests break out over UPPSC exam dates

The politician allied with the I.N.D.I.A. also decried the Yogi Adityanath government's 'bulldozer politics,' saying the backlash it caused has made BJP leaders cower in their homes.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 07:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 07:58 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us