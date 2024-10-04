Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Kanpur duo dupes couples of Rs 35 crore with 'time machine' that reverses age

The victims were sent inside the 'time machine' where they received an 'oxygen therapy'. Needless to say, none of these machines actually worked and the couple have now come under the police scanner.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeKanpurFraudTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us