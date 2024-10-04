Kanpur duo dupes couples of Rs 35 crore with 'time machine' that reverses age

<p>While walking down the memory lane is a metaphor for most, a duo in Uttar Pradesh scammed people by making them believe that they could go back in time.</p>.<p>Rajeev Dubey and wife Rashmi duped over two dozen couples of Rs 35 crore in Kanpur with an "Israel-made time machine" guaranteeing to turn them into 25-year-olds, as per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/conpur-time-machine-offer-makes-rs-35-crore-vanish/articleshow/113921248.cms" rel="nofollow">report </a>in <em>The Times of India.</em></p><p>The victims were sent inside the "time machine" where they received an "oxygen therapy". Needless to say, none of these machines actually worked and the couple have now come under the police scanner.</p><p>As per the publication, the couple promised the victims that their "oxygen therapy" would make them look "young" and tried to convince them that the high pollution levels in Kanpur were leading to faster aging. </p>.Mangaluru woman duped of Rs 39 lakh in parcel scam .<p>In their "therapy centre-Revival World", the accused offered each session for Rs 90,000 each. </p><p>"The couple also offered discounts for those bringing in other customers, thus turning the plan into a pyramid scheme," the publication quoted ACP Anjali Vishwakarma as saying.</p><p>One of the complainant Renu Singh Chandel admitted to having introduced the "therapy session" to several people since Rashmi and Rajeev had offered her a free session if she convinced others to come.</p><p>Cops filed an FIR against the duo on the basis of complaints by three couples who were victims of the scam. In order to ensure that the scamsters do not escape, airports have been alerted to keep vigil. </p>