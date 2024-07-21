Kanwar Yatra row: 'No one accepts service on basis of caste, religion', NDA ally Jayant Chaudhary slams Yogi govt's order

BJP ally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, has joined other Opposition leaders, who have condemned the order, by both the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state governments, asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to clearly display the name of the owner of the stall.

“All people work to serve those who participate in Kanwar Yatra. No one accepts service on the basis of caste and religion and this matter should not be associated with religion,” said RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary while speaking to the press on the issue.

Chaudhary also demanded the Uttar Pradesh government roll back its order "It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

"There is still time. It (roll back) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it," he said.

No one 'identifies' the Kanwar and neither are the people who serve them identified by religion or caste, he added.