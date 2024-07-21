Kanwar Yatra row: 'No one accepts service on basis of caste, religion', NDA ally Jayant Chaudhary slams Yogi govt's order

BJP ally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, has joined other Opposition leaders, who have condemned the order, by both the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state governments, asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to clearly display the name of the owner of the stall.
“All people work to serve those who participate in Kanwar Yatra. No one accepts service on the basis of caste and religion and this matter should not be associated with religion,” said RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary while speaking to the press on the issue.
Chaudhary also demanded the Uttar Pradesh government roll back its order "It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.
"There is still time. It (roll back) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it," he said.
No one 'identifies' the Kanwar and neither are the people who serve them identified by religion or caste, he added.
Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and the CPI(M) politburo had also condemned the order as discriminatory and against the Constitutional 'Right to Equality'.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after the all-party meeting before the budget session, urged the Centre to 'take note' when state governments passed orders that were 'unconstitutional'.
"We said that if any government passes an order against the Constitution, then the GoI should take note of it. Issuing such an order is a violation of Article 17. They are promoting untouchability. It is against the right to life, you are against livelihood... Tomorrow a Muslim will say that he keeps fast for 30 days in Ramazan and does not drink water for 15 hours. Will you not give water to anyone?... This is just a sign of hatred. There is an open discrimination against Muslims," Owaisi said.
The two state governments' mandate is allegedly to prevent Muslim traders from 'profiting' off Hindu pilgrims who participate in the Kanwar Yatra.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 21 July 2024, 10:22 IST