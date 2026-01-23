Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Kidnappers kill teen over ransom in UP's Chitrakoot; one dead in encounter

One of the accused was killed and another injured in a police encounter earlier in the day, police said.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us