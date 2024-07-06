Lady principal forcibly removed from office with her chair in UP college

Lucknow: ‘’If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,’’ said Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to be elected to the US Congress.

Chisholm’s remarks almost came true at an Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj town, where a lady principal was forcibly removed from her office by the rival faction of the management along with her chair and replaced with some other woman.

It was not clear, however, if the woman, who replaced the Principal, came with a folding chair or was provided with one.

According to the reports, Parul Solomon, the principal of Bishop Johnson Inter College in Prayagraj alleged in a complaint lodged with the police that she was ‘assaulted’ and was ‘forcibly’ removed from her office by some people.