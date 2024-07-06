Lady principal forcibly removed from office with her chair in UP college

Lucknow: ‘’If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,’’ said Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to be elected to the US Congress.
Chisholm’s remarks almost came true at an Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj town, where a lady principal was forcibly removed from her office by the rival faction of the management along with her chair and replaced with some other woman.
It was not clear, however, if the woman, who replaced the Principal, came with a folding chair or was provided with one.
According to the reports, Parul Solomon, the principal of Bishop Johnson Inter College in Prayagraj alleged in a complaint lodged with the police that she was ‘assaulted’ and was ‘forcibly’ removed from her office by some people.
The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing how Solomon was removed from her office. The video shows the chairman of the Institution, who is accompanied by some other people, including a woman, entering the office and demanding her to leave.
Solomon refuses and thereafter they forcibly remove her with her chair. The little more than two minute captured the chaotic scene inside the office of Solomon. Solomon is heard saying in the video ‘don’t’ touch me’.
While Solomon claimed that there was an ongoing dispute over managing the college and the matter was pending in the court, the rival faction, whose members removed the Principal from her office, alleged that she had embezzled huge amounts of college money.
The name of the college had cropped up in the case of alleged leak of papers of the UPPSC RO-ARO exam a few months back, Bishop Edgar Dan, representing the Diocese of Lucknow claimed.
Police said that the matter was being investigated.
Published 06 July 2024, 12:21 IST