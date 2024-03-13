Lawyers' strike in UP pushed Rahul Gandhi's court hearing in defamation case

Sultanpur: A lawyers' strike in an MP-MLA court here on Wednesday put off a hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in which he was accused of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The case was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, but due to the lawyers' strike, the court deferred it to March 22, the counsel for the complainant, Santosh Pandey said.

A complaint was filed in the MP-MLA court by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in August 2018 against Gandhi, alleging he made defamatory remarks against Shah.