Limit of 100 couples per mass marriage event among steps to check fraud, says UP minister

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Arun said, "Now, no more than 100 marriages will be conducted in normal mass marriage programmes. If a minister or any other special guest is coming to attend such a programme and the District Magistrate is personally present in that programme, then permission will be given to conduct more than 100 marriages."

"Apart from this, registration of every marriage will now be done at the venue itself and the marriage certificate will also be issued immediately. Photographs of the bride and groom will be taken and all the rituals and rites will be completed and recorded on the computer," he said.