Linking technology with tradition: AI to ensure smoother connectivity amid Ram temple consecration

A mix of 2G, 4G and 5G mobile towers will be set up to ensure accessibility for everyone, from tech-savvy teens to rural worshippers.

The mix has been decided as people from all economic backgrounds are expected to visit the city for the pranpratishtha ceremony which will commence from January 16 and come to an end on January 22.

Another official said, "Crowd management and security parameters will also be taken care of since the DoT will be tracking how many people have assembled. This will help the law enforcement agencies take preventive measures. Apart from that, the telecom networks will be secured to avert cyber-attack."

They added, "We know that network security has to be paramount as the telecom infrastructure may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Even routinely, the networks have been witnessing attacks and the temple inauguration is a big-ticket event, but we are prepared."

The location of the towers can be changed according to the demographics and movement of the crowd in and near the temple area.

A 'war room' has been set up by DoT which will work as the control centre to keep an eye on all telecom activities in and around Ayodhya.

The officials also said, “With the help of AI, we have been able to decide which technology tower and what frequency band is best to serve the people. The spectrum bands have been utilised in a manner that will offer great upload speeds along with downloads, as people are expected to upload videos from the venue.”