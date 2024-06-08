Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi becoming PM for third time with Lord Ram's blessings, says Assam CM Himanta

When asked by reporters about the BJP's defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which has Ayodhya as one of its assembly segment, Sarma said, 'There are 543 seats in the country, at some places we will lost, at some we won, there is no issue in that. Modi ji has already become the prime minister.'

"Modi ji is going to become the prime minister of the country for the third time, he has got the blessings of Lord Ram. Before this, only Jawaharlal Nehru had become prime minister thrice in independent India...," he said.