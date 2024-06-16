Lucknow hospital hosts 'nikah' in ICU after man falls ill days before daughters' wedding

Lucknow: ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) in the hospitals are meant for patients experiencing critical illness or trauma and requiring critical care medications but at a Lucknow hospital the ICU turned into a wedding venue.

According to the reports, two 'nikah' (Muslim marriage) were performed at the ICU of the Era Medical College Hospital here in a span of two days.

Reports said that the hospital authorities agreed to the marriages of two daughters on the request of their father, who had been admitted to the ICU following severe chest infection and the doctors had advised against discharge to attend their weddings, which had been scheduled much before his admission to the hospital.