Lucknow hospital hosts 'nikah' in ICU after man falls ill days before daughters' wedding

Lucknow: ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) in the hospitals are meant for patients experiencing critical illness or trauma and requiring critical care medications but at a Lucknow hospital the ICU turned into a wedding venue.
According to the reports, two 'nikah' (Muslim marriage) were performed at the ICU of the Era Medical College Hospital here in a span of two days.
Reports said that the hospital authorities agreed to the marriages of two daughters on the request of their father, who had been admitted to the ICU following severe chest infection and the doctors had advised against discharge to attend their weddings, which had been scheduled much before his admission to the hospital.
The hospital authorities said that 51-year old Syed Junaid Iqbal was admitted to the ICU a fortnight back with severe chest infection. The weddings of his two daughters, Tanvila and Darkashan, had been scheduled to be solmenised this month and a grand function was also scheduled to take place in Mumbai on June 22. The sudden illness of Iqbal, however, threatened to derail everything.
Some relatives suggested that the weddings should go ahead as planned without the participation of Iqbal but the latter insisted on attending the events. The doctors however advised against his discharge given his chest infection.
Iqbal then requested the hospital authorities to allow his two daughters to marry inside the ICU so that he could witness their weddings. The hospital authorities after much deliberations allowed the weddings with all precautions needed, the reports said.
Iqbal's brother Tariq Sabri said that Tanvila got married in the ICU on Thursday while Darakshan got married there on Friday. A picture of the couples wearing ICU uniform also went viral on social media.
''I was lucky to be witness to the weddings of my daughters,'' Iqbal said.
Published 16 June 2024, 12:18 IST