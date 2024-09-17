Lured with promise of 'education certificates', woman raped in car on Agra-Lucknow expressway: Report

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in car while on the Agra-Lucknow expressway after two men lured her by promising to provide her "genuine educational certificates".
Before abandoning her in the middle of the expressway, they filmed the assault, as per a report by The Times Of India.
The incident happened on May 10 and the woman lodged a complaint after four months.
Hailing from Agra, the woman told the police that she came across a social media post that offered "educational certificates without exams".
The woman then contacted one of the perpetrators, Rakesh Kumar, who asked her to send Rs 30,000 to obtain certificates.
"After transferring Rs 15,000, I received a certificate via social media. Rakesh then instructed me to travel to Lucknow on May 10 to collect the remaining documents," she said, as quoted by TOI. She then met Srinivas Verma, Rakesh's associate.
According to the FIR report, the woman was taken to an unknown place and raped by Srinivas, while Rakesh waited outside the car.
The two even filmed the assault and threatened the woman not to report it to the police or else they would release the footage.
The woman approached the Agra Police and attempted to file a complaint; however, the police did not register a complaint saying the incident happened in Lucknow police's jurisdiction.
After going to the police station multiple times, she finally went to Lucknow after 'many difficulties' and lodged a complaint.
The police told the publication that they have now registered an FIR, and the probe is under way. A case has been filed against the two men.
Published 17 September 2024, 12:11 IST