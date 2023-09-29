Home
uttar pradesh

Man booked for raising inciting slogans during Eid julus in UP's Budaun

Stringent action will be taken against the guilty persons, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 17:01 IST

A man has been booked here in connection with inciting sloganeering during Julus-e-Mohammadi on the occasion of Barawafat, a police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar at Civil Lines Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said that the Julus-e-Mohammadi, a procession, was taken out on Thursday in which inciting slogans were raised, an incident which was captured in a video and was widely shared.

Stringent action will be taken against the guilty persons, Srivastava said.

(Published 29 September 2023, 17:01 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

