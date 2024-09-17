Man drowns while transporting goat to safety amid floods in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Gonda: A 25-year-old man drowned in floodwaters while attempting to transport a goat to safety using his personal boat in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Nawabganj area on Monday evening, they said.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tarabganj Vishal Kumar, the incident occurred when Vinod Kumar from Byonda Majha was attempting to transport a goat to a safer location using his personal boat.