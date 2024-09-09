Man killed in a clash between 2 groups in UP's Amethi

Amethi: A 25-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.
Few months ago there was a fight between these two parties over filling water from a tap, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
The incident took place in Poore Gangaram village of Jais area around 9 pm on Sunday, after both parties had a brawl again and they hurled abuses at each other after consumption of alcohol, Singh said.
After the fight when Santosh went to buy some goods from a shop, Rajkaran, his wife Anamika, son Prince along with others attacked him, according to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, Ramdev.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Singh said.
Police was informed about the incident at 3:30 am on Monday, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post mortem.
Published 09 September 2024, 10:32 IST