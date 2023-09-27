Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man rapes minor after entering house on pretext of charging phone in Uttar Pradesh

At the time of the incident, the girl's family members were working in their agricultural field.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 09:08 IST

Follow Us

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who was known to her family, after entering the house on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in Rajpura area on Tuesday night when the girl was alone, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Chitresh, Circle Officer, Alok Siddhu said.

At the time of the incident, the girl's family members were working in their agricultural field, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said efforts are being made to arrest the accused who is absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 09:08 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshRapes

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT