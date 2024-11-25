Man shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

<p>Baghpat (UP): A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old man in Sherpur Luhara village under Chhaprauli police station area in Baghpat district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place late Saturday night, they said.</p>.Misled by GPS navigation, car falls into river killing 3 in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh in a statement said that at around 2:00 am (on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday), 112 helpline got information that firing took place among the members of a family.</p>.<p>On reaching there, it was known that a marriage party had recently gone to Shamli district and there was a scuffle and exchange of blows over dancing to DJ's tunes, Singh said.</p>.<p>Both sides were pacified and sent home after which there was again an exchange of blows between two sides when they came back to their village (in Baghpat), he added.</p>.<p>It was during this moment that BSP jawan identified as Vishal Sharma, who had a pistol with him, fired at Dharmeshwar (40) who died, Singh said and added that a case has been registered against five persons in this connection.</p>.<p>Two persons --- Vishal Sharma and Vivek --- have been detained, Singh said, adding that the pistol used in the crime has been recovered.</p>.<p>The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.</p>