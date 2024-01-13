Maya won't be attending Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Lucknow: After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, BSP supremo Mayawati has also refused the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, according to the sources.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders said that Mayawati was invited to attend the consecration ceremony. ''She accepted the invitation but she will not be attending the ceremony,'' a senior VHP leader said in Ayodhya.

There was no public statement from Mayawati in this regard.

The VHP leader, when queried about Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's reported remarks that he had not received invitation to attend the ceremony, said that an invite had been sent to Akhilesh by courier. ''We can send the invite again,'' he added.