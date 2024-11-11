Mechanic killed, soldier wounded in motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

<p>Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A 40-year-old mechanic died and an army soldier injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway near Ahimane Bazaar here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The collision took place late Sunday evening between two bikes being ridden by the mechanic and the soldier, they said.</p>.Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life.<p>The soldier was taken to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was referred to Command Hospital in Lucknow.</p>.<p>Kotwali Dehat Police Station SHO Satyendra Kumar Singh said Samarjit, the mechanic, was on his way home, when he had a head-on collision with another motorcycle, a Royal Enfield, in front of the Shiva temple near Ahimane Bazaar on the highway. He died on the spot.</p>.<p>The soldier was identified as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Amethi district. </p>