Mosque in Ayodhya to be named after Prophet Muhammad

In a historic development, the All India Rabta-e-Masjid has taken a decision to name the proposed mosque coming at Dhannipur in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh as ‘Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid’ - after the Prophet.

The mosque is to be built on the site given in lieu of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, as laid down by the Supreme Court order.

Senior clerics of different sects of Islam assembled at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra in Mumbai to name this mosque.