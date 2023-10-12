Mosque in Ayodhya to be named after Prophet Muhammad

In a historic development, the All India Rabta-e-Masjid has taken a decision to name the proposed mosque coming at Dhannipur in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh as ‘Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid’ - after the Prophet.
The mosque is to be built on the site given in lieu of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, as laid down by the Supreme Court order.
Senior clerics of different sects of Islam assembled at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra in Mumbai to name this mosque.
Initiated by BJP leader Haji Arafat, the mosque to be built on 5 acres of land will have space for 9000 worshipers, including for 4000 women, to offer namaz at a time. “A cancer hospital will also be developed at the mosque. A women's college is also proposed. A very significant decision at an event attended by hundreds,” Arafat said.
The Dhannipur mosque site is about 22 km away from the original location of the centuries-old Babri Masjid – which was demolished on December 6, 1992, and where the grand temple of Lord Ram is expected to be inaugurated early next year.
A symbolic brick for the foundation ceremonies was also handed over to officials representing the Sunni Waqf Board of India, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, Salamati Peer Dargah Trust and other prominent organisations involved with the mega-project.
“People from all castes and religions will be involved in the construction of the mosque, the hospital and other related structures,” he said.