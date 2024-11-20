Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mosque surveyed after court nod amid plea claiming it as Babur-era Hindu temple site in UP's Sambhal

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu applicants, said that the court had fixed November 29 for further hearing of the matter.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 10:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 10:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHindu templeMosqueSambhalsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us