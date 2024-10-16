Muslim boy slapping case: Uttar Pradesh court rejects teachers' anticipatory bail plea

<p>Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A special court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a school teacher in connection with a case involving slapping a Muslim student.</p>.<p>Special Judge Alka Bharti of a court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act dismissed the bail application, stating that the accused had failed to provide genuine grounds for such relief.</p>.Muslim schoolboy slapping row: It happened because State didn't do what was expected of it, says SC.<p>Earlier, the victim's lawyer, Kamran Zaidi, had opposed the bail plea, arguing that a chargesheet had already been filed against Tyagi and that there was no basis for granting anticipatory bail.</p>.<p>The prosecution had filed charges against Tyagi under sections 323 (voluntary causing harm) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act following an investigation into a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Irshad.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after a video surfaced in August 2023, showing Tyagi instructing her students to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/boy-slapped-by-classmates-on-teachers-instruction-moves-to-another-school-2663813">slap a young Muslim boy</a> and making a communal remark. The video surfaced online, prompting widespread condemnation and intervention from the Supreme Court. </p>