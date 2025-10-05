Muslims take bulldozer to 'illegal' mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

<p>Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Muslims in Raya Buzurg village under Asmoli Police Station took a bulldozer to the Ghausulbara mosque on Sunday.</p>.<p>The demolition came as the four-day deadline given by the district administration to remove the "illegal" structure expired.</p>.<p>The Ghausulbara mosque was initially scheduled for removal earlier, but the mosque committee members requested four days to carry out the demolition themselves.</p>.Supreme Court extends status quo in Sambhal mosque row.<p>The committee members first used hammers against the mosque, but as the deadline began to close in, they resorted to bulldozing it.</p>.<p>Yasin, a member of the mosque committee and a native of Raya Buzurg village, said, "Today marks the completion of the four days given to us. We are speeding the demolition of the mosque." </p><p>Another villager, Zeeshan, said, "We are acting according to the time given to us by the administration and are demolishing the mosque ourselves." </p><p>On October 2, an illegal marriage hall in the same area was demolished by the authorities in presence of police. </p>