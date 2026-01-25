Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

NEET aspirant death case: Forensic report of student’s clothes finds traces of semen, two police officials suspended

A statement issued by the SSP office said, “The forensic report of the student’s clothes, which she wore at the time of hospitalisation, detected traces of semen in the leggings."
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsNEETPatnastudent death

Follow us on :

Follow Us