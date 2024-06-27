NEET exam row: Video of SBSP MLA admitting to paper-leak goes viral, ally BJP mum

Although Ram was not available when contacted for his reaction, SBSP leader Arun Rajbhar said that the paper leak matter was currently under investigation and anyone found guilty would be punished irrespective of his position.

Incidentally Bedi Ram had been arrested in connection with alleged leak of papers of Railway recruitment examination in 2014 and sent to jail. The matter is currently pending in the court.

The opposition parties demanded stern action against the MLA and alleged that Ram had good connections in the saffron party. ''Why is Bedi Ram still in the NDA despite admitting that he is involved in paper leaks?'' a Congress post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) said.

UP BJP leaders refused to comment on the matter saying that it was being investigated. ''Whosoever is guilty will be punished,'' said a senior state BJP leader.