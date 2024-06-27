NEET exam row: Video of SBSP MLA admitting to paper-leak goes viral, ally BJP mum

Lucknow: Amid the raging controversy surrounding leak of question papers of several competitive examinations, including NEET, an Uttar Pradesh lawmaker was caught admitting to leaking papers and taking money for recruitment for government jobs in different states in a video which had gone viral on social media.
Bedi Ram, who was an MLA of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an alliance partner of the BJP in UP, was purportedly heard saying in the video that many people had secured jobs through him after paying money.
Ram, who is an MLA from Jakhaniya assembly seat in UP's Ghazipur district, also claims in the video that he has connections in many states and that he does not take petty cases (for jobs) and accepts only big cases involving a large number of people.
The lawmaker, who was considered to be close to the SBSP president and UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, was also heard discussing payment of money for providing government jobs with another person.
According to the reports, a youth, who failed to get a government job despite paying money to the MLA, had made the video when he approached Ram and asked him to return his money.
Although Ram was not available when contacted for his reaction, SBSP leader Arun Rajbhar said that the paper leak matter was currently under investigation and anyone found guilty would be punished irrespective of his position.
Incidentally Bedi Ram had been arrested in connection with alleged leak of papers of Railway recruitment examination in 2014 and sent to jail. The matter is currently pending in the court.
The opposition parties demanded stern action against the MLA and alleged that Ram had good connections in the saffron party. ''Why is Bedi Ram still in the NDA despite admitting that he is involved in paper leaks?'' a Congress post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) said.
UP BJP leaders refused to comment on the matter saying that it was being investigated. ''Whosoever is guilty will be punished,'' said a senior state BJP leader.
Published 27 June 2024, 15:08 IST