No invite for Uddhav? Only devotees welcome, says head priest of Ram Mandir

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, on Sunday responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claims that he had not received an invite for the consecration ceremony, saying that invitations had only been sent to those who are "devotees of Lord Ram".

"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," Acharya Satyendra Das said, in an interview with news agency ANI.

Earlier, however, Thackeray had asserted that he does not require an invitation to visit Ayodhya.