No invite for Uddhav? Only devotees welcome, says head priest of Ram Mandir

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, on Sunday responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claims that he had not received an invite for the consecration ceremony, saying that invitations had only been sent to those who are "devotees of Lord Ram".
"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," Acharya Satyendra Das said, in an interview with news agency ANI.
Earlier, however, Thackeray had asserted that he does not require an invitation to visit Ayodhya.
Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Thackeray had said, “My request is not to make the inauguration ceremony of the temple a political issue. Ram Lalla is not the property of any particular political party.”
"Ram Lalla is ours as well. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the Chief Minister, I went to Ayodhya… even before that I had visited Ayodhya,” the former Maharashtra CM had said.
He did, however, respond, "Yes, I have not received any invitation, and I do not need one," when asked if he had received one.
For the grand event, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to prominent personalities and political leaders.
The consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will last seven days, beginning January 16.
On the last day, January 22, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon following the morning puja.
