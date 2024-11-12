Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Nobody can harm Ram temple in Ayodhya': VHP slams Khalistani terrorist Pannun for issuing threats

On Tuesday, security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Pannun allegedly issued a video message threatening to attack the temple.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 17:13 IST
India NewsAyodhya Ram MandirVHPKhalistan MovementVishwa Hindu Parishad

Follow us on :

Follow Us