Old dog, new tricks: 79-year-old surgeon to do PhD at IIT Kanpur

In 1973, she completed her super-specialisation (MCh) in paediatric surgery from AIIMS Delhi.

After her MCh, she joined Banaras Hindu University’s Faculty of Medicine as a lecturer and retired as Medical Superintendent and Dean in 2008.

During her early years at BHU, her proposal to carry out research on the use of stem cells was rejected and it was approved only after her appointment as VC at KGMU, IE reports.