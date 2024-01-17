Only finger found intact after multiple vehicles run over man's body amid Agra fog

A mutilated body run over by numerous vehicles was found on an expressway of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Police managed to scrape parts of the body off the roads but were able to retrieve only one finger intact.

"It has not been identified yet. It was badly mutilated after several vehicles crushed it. Pieces of the body were pasted onto the tarmac, so police had to use a shovel to collect them. Only a finger is intact and police are trying to identify the victim using fingerprints," claims Inspector Devendra Singh, according to NDTV.

The police has speculated that the body in all likelihood belongs to a man in his 40s. The police also claim that a detailed investigation will help them understand the circumstances of his death better and ultimately lead to the identification of the body.

The cops had to use a shovel to gather body parts scattered over a 500-metre area since pieces of the body were crushed under multiple wheels and smeared across the tarmac.