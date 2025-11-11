<p>Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that those opposing Vande Mataram are "opposing Mother India".</p>.<p>Speaking at a function in Barabanki, Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not associated with any particular form of worship, rather it only shows reverence to 'Bharat Mata'.</p>.Must ensure no new Jinnah ever rises again in India: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>"Anyone who is opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India. Vande Mataram does not belong to any person, any caste or region.</p>.<p>"It does not link a person with any particular form of worship. In fact, it shops reverence to Bharat Mata," he added said.</p>.<p>He added, "We have derived strength to take India (Bharat) and Indianness (Bharatiyeta) ahead by worshipping Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Durga."</p>