Over 200 administered anti-rabies shots in Uttar Pradesh after consuming ‘raita’ using milk of dog bitten buffalo

The buffalo died on December 26, after which panic spread in the village due to the fear of infection.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 10:56 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 03:32 IST
